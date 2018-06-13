Made-for-TV summit puts Trump the Showman in spotlight

FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands at the conclusion of their meetings at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore. The series of photos on the front page of the ruling workers’ party newspaper showed something North Koreans never would have imagined just months ago, their leader Kim Jong Un warmly shaking hands with President Donald Trump. Susan Walsh, Pool, Fie AP Photo