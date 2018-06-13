Historic theater sees construction setback

A support beam at a historic theater under renovation in Boston has failed, potentially delaying the world premiere of "Moulin Rouge! The Musical."
The Boston Globe reports a beam that supports a new steel grid above the stage at Emerson Colonial Theatre failed sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning.
Robert Jones, a spokesman for the operators of the Colonial, says the grid did not fall and the issue was "quickly contained."
Jones says the grid holds up a system for the stage scenery and lighting among other production equipment. He says it was not related to the infrastructure of the theater.
Jones says officials are still working to determine what the schedule implications are for "Moulin Rouge!" which was set to open June 27.
