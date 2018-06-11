Memoir listed from congressman wounded during baseball game

FILE - In this March 6, 2018 file photo, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise speaks at the 2018 American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference in Washington. Scalise, the Louisiana Republican who was shot and nearly killed during a Congressional baseball practice, apparently has a memoir coming this fall. The 304-page book is called “Back in the Game,” according to listings on Amazon.com and the web site for the publisher Center Street. The release date is Nov. 13. Jose Luis Magana, File AP Photo