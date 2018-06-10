Minnesota school gets music classroom in Prince's honor

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2015 file photo, Prince presents the award for favorite album - soul/R&B at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Friends of Prince are honoring the musician's legacy with the gift of music for one Minneapolis middle school. The In a Perfect World Foundation has given Anwatin Middle School a new music room, WCCO-TV reported. The effort was spearheaded by Prince's ex-wife Manuela Testolini, who founded the organization, and Andre Cymone, one of Prince's closest friends and music collaborators. AP, File Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision