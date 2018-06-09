2 grown up Harry Potters will compete on Broadway soon

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2016 file photo, Daniel Radcliffe arrives at the Empire Live event in London. Radcliffe, who played the boy wizard in the J.K. Rowling franchise, will return to Broadway in “The Lifespan of a Fact,” co-starring Bobby Cannavale and Cherry Jones. Leigh Silverman will direct. The show will begin performances on Sept. 20, 2018 and will officially open on October 18. AP, File Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision