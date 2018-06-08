Brazilian tennis great Maria Bueno dies after cancer battle

CORRECTS YEAR PHOTO TAKEN - FILE- In this July 24, 2016 file photo the former No. 1-ranked tennis player Maria Esther Bueno carries the Rio 2016 Olympic torch during the torch relay in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The Brazilian "queen" of tennis, who won three Wimbledon and four US championship singles titles, died Friday,June 8, 2018, in Sao Paulo. She had been suffering from mouth cancer since last year and was hospitalized in May. Nelson Antoine AP Photo