Casual fashion driving growth in luxury goods industry

A model wears a creation part of Gucci's women Fall/Winter 2018/19 fashion collection, presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Casual luxury is driving global sales, forecast to grow 6 percent this year, as high-end consumers look for low-brow statements in T-shirts, sneakers and rubber sliders, according to a new study by consultancy Bain released Thursday, June 7, 2018. Luca Bruno AP Photo