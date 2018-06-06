Grab a bottle of this Motorworks beer, aged for six months in bourbon barrels, before it's gone

Motorworks Brewing has created an imperial rye ale in collaboration with Tampa restaurant Haven, dubbed Rye'd Along.
The beer debuted at the restaurant Tuesday night in Tampa, and now there are only a couple dozen bottles left.
They go on sale at 3 p.m. on Wednesday in the Motorworks Brewing taproom in Bradenton for $18 a bottle.
The beer is described as "full-bodied, boasting a hefty oak aroma with caramelized brown sugar sweetness, hints of vanilla and dried, dark fruit. Its spirituous, slightly spicy rye character warms the palate and dries on the finish."
The beer comes in at a whopping 10.6 percent alcohol by volume, but the six months that the brew spent aging in bourbon barrels should do a lot to smooth out the alcohol's bite.
The label features a golden-bearded biker with a flaming sidecar, a nice addition to any bottle collection.
Get one before they are gone.
