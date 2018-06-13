Your Weekend Guide: Here's what you can do in and around Bradenton (June 14-17)

Denis Ignatov presents the art form of cubique, which features incredible live shape manipulation. Circus Arts Conservatory

Summer circus at The Ringling

Circus Arts Conservatory and The Ringling are teaming up to present some cutting edge circus acts from around the world this summer at the Historic Asolo Theater. This year, "Summer Circus Spectacular" includes a comic magician, a crossbow and hand-to-hand combat act, an aerialist and a Russian artist who manipulates shapes in mind-bending ways. Visitors can also enjoy access to the Ringling Circus Museum on the day they attend the show for an extra $5.

Details: Through July 28. Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. $16 for adults and $12 for children 12 and under. Preview week tickets, June 12-15: $12. 941-360-7399. ringling.org.

Alumni and friends of SCF music participating in SCF’s Summer Cabaret to raise funds for the college’s Music Theatre program. Left to right: A.J. Cali, Dave Addis, Corinne Gabrielson Deckard, Johana Davila, Samone Hicks, Katelyn Priest, Brandon Guzman and Alexander Zickafoose State College of Florida

Broadway cabaret

Eight friends with a passion for musical theater are coming together to star in a Broadway revue at SCF's Howard Studio Theatre this week. The cast is comprised of six SCF alumni who are pursuing careers in music and performing arts and two friends of SCF music who work at Asolo Repertory Theatre. Catch tunes like “There’s No Business Like Show Business,” “We Can Do It,” “Lullaby of Broadway,” “All I Ask,” and “Anything You Can Do” on Thursday and Friday night. All proceeds benefit SCF's music theater program, and additional donations are welcome.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Howard Studio Theatre, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton. $10; tickets only available at the door. scf.edu/music.

Jones-ing for some local live music? Look no further

Bradenton music venues may be closing left and right, but never fear, Independent Jones is here. The live music and entertainment group is hosting a series of three pop-up shows featuring independent artists this summer. Act one is this Friday at Connect Bradenton. The mixed-use workspace will be transformed into a cozy living room for a night of songs from Bradenton singer-songwriter Kristopher James and Florida-based touring artist Chasing Jonah. Chasing Jonah is the moniker of Ashley Dudukovich, whose haunting vocals and cinematic compositions are drawing ears nationwide. Her song "War Paint" was featured on the Fox series "Lucifer" as well as Nickelodeon’s "Mysticons." Tickets must be bought in advance, and there are only 45. Don't wait.

Details: 7 p.m. Friday. Connect Bradenton, 1201 Sixth Ave. W. #100, Bradenton. $15. facebook.com/independentjones.

Zoey is a current resident at Bishop Animal Shelter SPCA of Manatee County, but she is ready to come home with the right Bradenton family. Bishop Animal Shelter SPCA of Manatee County

60 years of saving animals

Bishop Animal Shelter is celebrating 60 years of helping homeless animals find forever homes this Friday at the shelter. Stop by for free snow cones and hot dogs, a doggie splash zone, $10 adoptions and free T-shirts for new pet parents.

Details: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday. Bishop Animal Shelter and SPCA of Manatee County, 5718 21st Ave. W., Bradenton. Free. 941-792-2863. bishopspca.org.

World Refugee Day at USF Sarasota-Manatee

USF Sarasota-Manatee will host a World Refugee Day celebration Friday. The event will feature photo exhibits, Cuban food, an interactive children's art activity, musical performances by Armenian refugees and an exhibition of dancers from the Sarasota Cuban Ballet School and Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Sarasota. The celebration is free and open to the public.

Details: Noon-2 p.m. Friday. 8350 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Free. usfsm.edu.

The Good Liquid Brewing Co. is Bradenton's newest brewery, and there is something for every taste on the tap list. Pictured is a glass of Kumquat and Sour Orange Gose. Ryan Ballogg rballogg@bradenton.com

Beer and a bazaar

The Good Liquid Brewing Co. and 73º Flea are joining forces to put on a Night Owl Pop-Up Market in the brewery's beer garden this Saturday. Grab a beer and check out local crafts from 15 vendors. Jake Winter of local band Unseen Keys will play from 8-10 p.m. and JolliMax Food Truck will be on site providing Asian-American eats. The event is family and dog-friendly.

Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. The Good Liquid Brewing Co., 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. Free.

One of the resident ghouls at Paranormal Cirque, a new Cirque Italia production debuting in Palmetto on June 7. Ryan Ballogg rballogg@bradenton.com

The circus with a scare

The ominous big-top tent with red and black swirls looming off of U.S. 41 in Palmetto is home to a ghoulish circus act of illusion and intrigue, dubbed Paranormal Cirque. Designed for a mature audience, Paranormal Cirque promises to be spooky, sensual and not for the faint of heart. The show rolls circus, cabaret and theater into one act and features performers from around the world. A recommendation from the creators: go with someone you can cling to if things get too scary. This is the show's last weekend in Palmetto before it heads to Ocala.

Details: Through June 17. Riviera Dunes Marina, 102 Riviera Dunes Way, Palmetto. $10-$50, plus $5 parking. 941-704-8572. paranormalcirque.com. Children age 13-17 must be accompanied by an adult.

Violin player Zachery DePue will perform during a Mozart piano quartet, part of the "Musical Treasures" artist showcase at Sarasota Music Festival. The concert is June 14 at 4:30 p.m. at Holley Hall in Sarasota. Sarasota Orchestra

Don't stop the music

The Sarasota Music Festival continues this week with top-notch chamber music performances at multiple venues. Highlights include Mozart, Shostakovich and Ligeti for Thursday night's artist showcase, a student/faculty chamber concert of Copland’s "Appalachian Spring" on Friday and a Saturday night symphony featuring piano soloists and other orchestral works.

Details: Through June 23. $10-$35. 941-953-3434. sarasotaorchestra.org.

"Always ... Patsy Cline" is showing at Florida Studio Theatre through June 24. Florida Studio Theatre.

Patsy can still draw a crowd

Florida Studio Theatre is extending its run of "Always … Patsy Cline" again, mere days after the show opened, due to audience demand. Step inside the life and times of this prolific country singer and watch her rise to fame through the telling of her biggest fan, Louise Seger. The show features a live band (The Bodacious Bobcats) and more than 25 of Cline’s most popular songs.

Details: Through July 1. Gompertz Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. $29-$49. 941-366-9000. floridastudiotheatre.org.