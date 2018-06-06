David Cassidy says he never had dementia, was still drinking

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2009, file photo, actor-singer David Cassidy arrives at the ABC Disney Summer press tour party in Pasadena, Calif. Cassidy said he was still drinking in the last years of his life and he did not have dementia. People magazine reported Wednesday, June 6, 2018, the former teen idol called producers of an A&E documentary after he fell ill and told them he had liver disease. In the recorded conversation, Cassidy said there was no sign of dementia and it was “complete alcohol poisoning.” Dan Steinberg, File AP Photo