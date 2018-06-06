Jury clears ex-wrestler CM Punk in defamation lawsuit

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2016, file photo, CM Punk walks to the octagon before a welterweight bout at UFC 203 in Cleveland. Jurors have cleared former World Wrestling Entertainment champ CM Punk of defamation and invasion of privacy in a lawsuit brought by a wrestling doctor. Punk, whose real name is Phil Brooks, hugged his wife, former WWE star A.J. Lee., as the panel in Chicago delivered its verdict on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. David Dermer, File AP Photo