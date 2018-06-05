World Cup spending, profits set to fall short of record sums

FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the 2018 soccer World Cup draw in the Kremlin in Moscow. Vladimir Putin’s Russia was always going to be a controversial host, but few could have imagined the situation that greets the 2018 World Cup. The annexation of Crimea, alleged U.S. election interference, the war in Syria and a poisoned spy in Britain are just a few of the storms surrounding the Kremlin before Putin officially declares the tournament open June 14. Ivan Sekretarev, File AP Photo