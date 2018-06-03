Latino movie producer opens theaters in rural, poor areas

In this May 17, 2018 photo, McFarland High senior Victoria Sharp works at the food concession and is one of the high school students that acquired one of the coveted jobs at the Maya Cinemas Theater in Delano, Calif. For around a decade, the farm worker city of Delano, has lacked a movie theater. Residents from this largely Latino community had to travel nearly 40 miles to see the latest film a drive advocates say was rare since around a third of the population lives in poverty. This week, Moctesuma Esparza, a well-known Latino movie producer, opened his latest Maya Cinemas theater this month in the Central California city of 53,000 people as part of his ongoing effort to open movie theaters in poor, U.S. rural areas that lack basic entertainment options. The Bakersfield Californian via AP Henry A. Barrios