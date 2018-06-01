Trump pardons: Celebrity connections, conservative causes

FILE - In this March 14, 2012 file photo, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, with his wife Patti at his side, speaks to the media in Chicago before reporting to federal prison in Denver. President Donald Trump says he is considering commuting the sentence of ex- Gov. Blagojevich and pardoning Martha Stewart. The comments came aboard Air Force One on Thursday, May 31, 2018, after he tweeted that he planned to pardon conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza. Blagojevich, a Democrat, began serving his 14-year prison sentence on corruption convictions in 2012. M. Spencer Green, File AP Photo