Artist, entrepreneur seeks to strengthen local music

Tucked in a corner beside the Military Street Bridge, NoXcuse Recording Studio is one of the most recent projects led by local artist Mike Spear, who performs under the name Melatone Gold.
The Times Herald reports that Spear spent years outside Port Huron pursuing his musical dreams. In his travels he found a lot of spaces, such as combination recording studios and venues, which gave small artists a place to meet and collaborate. When he returned to Port Huron, he wanted to create a similar kind of space.
"If I could go back home and give people the same kind of opportunities," Spear said.
Local artist Floyd Williams, who performs under the name Intervention R&B, recorded a mixtape with NoXcuse.
"They helped push me; I have good vibes every time I go there," Williams said.
Williams said he felt like he could be himself when recording at NoXcuse, which helped with the process.
"My music explains people's stories, and people can relate to those stories," Williams said. "I just want to be me and send a message."
Spear said it is important for artists to have a place to network, socialize and learn from each other. He also thinks the entertainment and tourism sector of Port Huron's economy could benefit from providing more spaces for local artists to grow and entertain.
"We should have a huge, huge nightlife in Port Huron," Spear said. "I want people to come here and have a great time."
The studio is a component of Spear's vision for more spaces for the music scene around Port Huron. He's also working to establish a slam poetry night at Lynch's Irish Tavern, the first of which is scheduled for June 12 as part of the tavern's open mic night.
"(Spear) approached me as a local business owner who had an idea," Lynch's Irish Tavern co-owner Scott Scandalito said. "If it goes as I expect, we could move forward with monthly events.
"Lynch's prides ourselves as being a patron of the arts."
Spear envisions the slam poetry night as a more upscale experience, aiming for what he calls a "New York nightclub feel."
Spear will soon leave town to perform in the Get Money, Stop Hatin tour, with performance dates on June 5 in New York and June 8 in Washington, D.C.
Looking to the future, Spear would like to add a venue space to his collection of projects. He has his eye on a location at 10th and White streets in Port Huron.
___
Information from: Times Herald, http://www.thetimesherald.com
An AP Member Exchange shared by the Times Herald.
Comments