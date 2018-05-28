Where's Messi? Tributes missing in his native Argentina city

In this April 17, 2018 photo, customers are reflected in a picture of Lionel Messi at the VIP restaurant owned by Lionel Messi's family in his hometown of Rosario, Argentina. In Messi's hometown, where there are no statues or museums in honor of the soccer idol, everyone seems to agree: the Messi's are a humble, decent family; Lionel was a good kid, and he only cared about one thing only: the soccer ball. Natacha Pisarenko AP Photo