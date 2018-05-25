Afroman to pay $65K in lawsuit filed by woman he punched

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2001 file photo, Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, poses for a portrait in New York. Musician and rapper Afroman has agreed to pay $65,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a woman he punched during a 2015 Mississippi performance. A judgment filed Thursday, May 24, 2018 in Harrison County Circuit Court says Afroman must pay Haley Byrd in monthly installments of $10,000 and if he does not, he will owe her $125,000. Shawn Baldwin, File AP Photo