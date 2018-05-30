Your Weekend Fix: 7 fun things do around Bradenton (May 31-June 3)

Four years of Darwin beers

Darwin Brewing Co. will celebrate its fourth year in Bradenton in a big way on Friday. Stop by the brewery for a new beer release (a Belgian quadrupedal ale), music by Ben Prestage and Kettle of Fish and German fare by The Schnitzel Trailer food truck.

Details: 2-10 p.m. Friday. Darwin Brewing Co., 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. Free. darwinbrewingco.com.

Learn to paint a palm tree with pastel this weekend at ArtCenter Manatee. ArtCenter Manatee

Paint a palm tree

Nothing says Florida quite like the palm tree, and you can learn to paint one this Friday at ArtCenter Manatee. Render some iconic, friendly fronds on paper using pastels and the element of line. This event is part of ArtCenter Manatee's Nights Out! series. Admission includes supplies, wine or beer and light snacks.

Details: 7-9 p.m. Friday. ArtCenter Manatee, 209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. $38. Ages 21 and up. 941-746-2862. artcentermanatee.org.

Stroll Bradenton’s acclaimed artist colony featuring galleries, studios, bakeries, healing arts and specialty shops, all nestled in colorful 1920 cottages. Herald file photo

Art Walk weekend

It's Art Walk time again in Village of the Arts, and there is always something to discover on a stroll through Bradenton's funkiest neighborhood. Pick up some eye-popping pottery or bright wall decor for summer; try some scrumptious local food and drink, from tacos to Italian; even get a massage or a round of acupuncture. Make an adventure of it.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Free. 1113 12th St. W., Bradenton. villageofthearts.com.

A dish at Shore, one of the Sarasota restaurants participating in this year's Savor Sarasota Week.

Fine dining on the cheap in Sarasota

Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week gives diners a chance to try some of Sarasota's best restaurants for a few dollars less. This year the event lasts for two weeks. Partake in $16 pre-fixed lunches and $32 pre-fixed dinners at restaurants such as Currents, Blue Rooster, C'est la Vie, Lila and many, many more. Bon Appétit.

Details: June 1-14. Participating restaurants in Sarasota, Venice, Lakewood Ranch and Longboat Key. $16-$32 per person. visitsarasota.com.

Kids can learn about pollinators like butterflies at this month's family night at South Florida Museum. Ryan Ballogg

Family night at the museum

This month's family night at South Florida Museum is all about gardens and what makes them tick. Admission to the museum is lowered starting at 3 p.m., making it affordable for the whole family to visit. The event includes hands-on activities and a movie showing related to the garden theme. You also can enjoy an additional manatee presentation, specially scheduled planetarium shows, and the Rock Hall of Fame show at 7:15 p.m.

Details: 3-7 p.m. Saturday. South Florida Museum, 201 10th St. W., Bradenton. $7-$9. southfloridamuseum.org. 941-746-4131.

The story and songs of Patsy Cline take the stage

"Always ... Patsy Cline," takes a look at the life of the legendary country singer through the eyes of her biggest fan, Louise Seger. This Ted Swindley play has wowed audiences throughout the Southeast, and now it will debut to Manatee and Sarasota crowds at Florida Studio Theatre. The production runs until mid June, so don't miss your chance to take in this tuneful tribute.

Details: May 31-June 17. Gompertz Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. $29-$49. 941-366-9000. floridastudiotheatre.org.

St. Armand's Seafood and Music Festival is this Saturday and Sunday in Sarasota. Paragon Events

St. Armand's Seafood and Music Festival

Alberto couldn't keep St. Armand's Seafood Festival away, and it's back on this weekend in Sarasota. Reward yourself for making it through 2018's first round of tropical shenanigans with a little bounty from the sea. Lots of fresh seafood dishes will be offered up (plus other meat and vegetarian options) at the second annual festival. The event benefits the Humane Society of Sarasota County. Local acts Nostaljah, Hard Luck Society, Kettle of Fish and Mac Arnold and Plate Full O’ Blues will perform Saturday; Act 3, RJ Howson, Sarasota Steel Pan Band and Twinkle and Rock Soul Radio will perform Sunday.

Details: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. St. Armands Circle Park, Saint Armands Circle, Sarasota. Free. seafoodfestivals.com.