Disney announces when new Star Wars-themed land will open

Disney announced new details about the highly anticipated upcoming Star Wars land, calledStar Wars: Galaxy Edge, which will open in California and Florida.
The new expansion is expected to open in summer 2019 at Disneyland Resort and in late fall 2019 at Walt Disney World Resort, the company announced.
The new world is roughly 14 acres and under construction at both parks.
Once the new land is complete, Disney said it will take guests to a trading port where they can interact with "Star Wars" characters and find themselves in the middle of the action "as they live their own Star Wars stories."
The lands will also feature two major attractions. One will put guests in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance. The second will give guests the opportunity to fly the Millennium Falcon, piloting the ship, shooting blasters or preparing for hyperspace.
The expansion will also have a cantina, where visitors can try unique concoctions including the blue milk Luke Skywalker loves so much in "The Last Jedi."
Guests will also be able to pick up trinkets and other items from "across the galaxy," the company said.
