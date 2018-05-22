Feeling blue without Joyland? This local spot is picking up where it left off.

Joyland Country Music Night Club, a Florida staple known for country music and dancing, recently closed. Its departure left one less place to go for a night of western dancing and amusement in Manatee County.
Owners of 10th Street Live, the dance and music venue in Palmetto also known as The Hall, want to offer some of that again.
"We at 10th Street Live would like to help accommodate all you Joyland country dancers," said Roxanne Winstead with 10th Street Live in an email.
10th Street Live will host a welcome party for Joyland's regulars on Wednesday night, featuring line dancing lessons and live music. Terry Deshaies from Joyland will co-teach line dancing with Winstead. Country duo 2 Far South Band will play starting at 8 p.m.
10th Street Live offers the biggest dance floor north of the Manatee River, and beginners are always welcome.
El Sombrero Mexican Restaraunt, located next door to the venue, will offer two-for-one drinks and $1.99 enchiladas.
Details: Line dance lessons 7-9 p.m., live music 8-10 p.m. Wednesday. 1330 U.S. Highway 301, Palmetto. 941-465-3123. facebook.com/10thstreetlive301
Comments