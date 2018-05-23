Your Weekend Fix: 8 fun things to do in an around Bradenton this weekend (May 24-27)

Comedy's Best Kept Secret Tour
This national comedy tour features up-and-coming comedians who haven't made it big ... yet. Catch Dan Frigolette (who has appeared on "Boardwalk Empire"), Mia Faith Hammond, Rob Garguilo and a few special guest comedians at Sky Bar and Club in Sarasota.
Details: 8 p.m. Thursday. Sarasota Sky Bar and Club. 1927 Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota. $12-$15. comedysbestkeptsecret.com.
Mylon at Motorworks
"American Idol" finalist and Bradenton local Mylon Shambles will sing in the beer garden at Motorworks Brewing backed by guitarist Cory Fong.
Details: 7-10 p.m. Thursday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Free. motorworksbrewing.com.
Rowboat warriors
The NCAA women's rowing championships will take place Friday through Sunday at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota. From Florida, the University of Central Florida and Jacksonville University will compete in Division I, and Florida Technical College and Barry University will compete in Division II.
Details: Friday-Sunday. Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. $10-$45. nathanbendersonpark.org.
Last call at the market
The last Bradenton Farmers' Market for the season will be Saturday, so stock up on fruits, veggies and local arts and crafts before the summer hiatus.
Details: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Old Main Street, Bradenton. Free. realizebradenton.com.
Antiques, arts and crafts
The Mixon Fruit Farms monthly public fair features vendors of all kinds. Add a ride on the Orange Blossom Tram; it's $5 for kids and $10 for adults.
Details: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Mixon Fruit Farms, 2525 27th St. E., Bradenton. Free. mixon.com.
St. Armand's Seafood and Music Festival
Lots of fresh seafood dishes will be offered up (plus other meat and vegetarian options) at the second annual St. Armand's Seafood and Music Festival. The event benefits the Humane Society of Sarasota County. Local acts Nostaljah, Hard Luck Society, Kettle of Fish and Mac Arnold and Plate Full O’ Blues will perform Saturday; Act 3, RJ Howson, Sarasota Steel Pan Band and Twinkle and Rock Soul Radio will perform Sunday.
Details: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. St. Armands Circle Park, Saint Armands Circle, Sarasota. Free. seafoodfestivals.com.
Climate change and comedy take the stage
Manatee-based, award winning playwright Jack Gilhooley is adapting his new play, "The Long Reunion," for its world premiere at Manatee Performing Arts Center. Instead of an anonymous town and hotel, the events of the play will transpire in Manatee County at the fictional Manatee Riverside Inn. Lots of other local references will be embedded in the play. Described as a dystopian comedy, the play centers around three friends meeting for a high school reunion lunch. The rising tides brought on by climate change serve as a backdrop.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. $25. 941-748-5875. www.manateeperformingartscenter.com.
Lakewood Ranch parades for fallen heroes
A block party and parade featuring local band and choir groups, floats, vendors and a kids zone will take place Sunday in Lakewood Ranch for the Memorial Day Tribute to Heroes Parade. The event is free, but donations will be collected to benefit local veterans groups and organizations.
Details: 7 p.m. Sunday. Lakewood Main Street, Lakewood Ranch. Free. lwrcac.com.
