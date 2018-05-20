NYPD probing sex allegations against Mario Batali

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 19, 2017, file photo, chef Mario Batali attends an awards event in New York. The New York Police Department is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct leveled celebrity chef Mario Batali. The NYPD confirmed the probe following a “60 Minutes” broadcast Sunday, May 20, 2018, in which an unnamed woman accused Batali of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2005. Batali issued a statement denying he assaulted the woman. AP, File Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision