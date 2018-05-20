'Jurassic Park' dinosaur expert's next big thing: holograms

FILE - In this May 21, 2016, file photo, Jack Horner sits under Montana's T-Rex in the Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman, Mont. The Montana paleontologist, Horner, who consulted with director Steven Spielberg on the “Jurassic Park” movies is developing a three-dimensional hologram exhibit that will showcase the latest theories on what dinosaurs looked like. Horner and entertainment company Base Hologram are aiming to have multiple traveling exhibits ready to launch in spring 2018. Matt Volz, File AP Photo