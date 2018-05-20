EXCHANGE: Retiring owner hoping to keep radio station local

In this May 4, 2018 photo, J.W. Pirtle checks the levels behind the board in the studio at WBCP 1580-AM radio, in Champaign, Ill. At 85, longtime businessman Pirtle is ready to retire. The former Champaign City Council member is hoping to find a local buyer for his radio station. "I want to keep the community attached to it as long as I can, although if a buyer outside the community wants to buy, he gets to buy it," Pirtle said. "But other than that, I'd like to keep some community touch on it." Stephen Haas. The News-Gazette via AP Stephen Haas