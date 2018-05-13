Teens' experience shows campus reality for Native Americans

In this Friday, May 11, 2018 photo, Thomas Gray, left, and Lloyd Gray stand together with the Sangre de Cristo Mountains in the background outside Santa Fe, N.M. The Native American brothers were pulled from a campus tour at Colorado State University on April 30 in an experience that has been decried as yet another example of racial profiling in recent weeks, and has highlighted some of the complications tribal youth must navigate in mainstream settings, such as universities. Mary Hudetz AP Photo