Entertainment

Your Weekend Fix: Fun things to do in and around Bradenton (May 17-20)

May 16, 2018 09:07 AM

A watercolor painting of a blue jay by a student at Anna Maria Elementary School. Studio at Gulf and Pine


Kids paint Florida wildlife

Anna Maria Elementary School students have been creating watercolors of local wildlife as part of the school's environmental education program, and now they are ready to show off. More than 100 works will be on display at the Studio at Gulf and Pine starting Thursday. Photography, water color journals and paintings by local artists who inspired the children also will be on display. The artists' reception on Thursday evening will include talks from local environmental experts, a chance to draw a beach scene, a prize basket drawing and a chance to buy note cards with images from the exhibit.

Details: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday. Studio at Gulf and Pine, 10101 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria. Free. 941-778-1906. studioatgulfandpine.com.

Dana Lawrence, rhythm guitarist and and vocalist for Kettle of Fish.
Motorworks Brewing Company

Clap your heart out

Have you ever listened to a live album and thought, "I could clap better than that. I could woop better than that." Well, here's your chance, hot shot. Local rock and blues group Kettle of Fish will record a live album in the beer garden at Motorworks Brewing on Friday.

Details: 7-11 p.m. Friday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 9th St. W., Bradenton. Free. 941-567-6218. motorworksbrewing.com.

Hot Cha Cha, by Mary Lou Ringer.
Florida Suncoast Watercolor Society

Be an art judge

Florida Suncoast Watercolor Society's final show of the season will feature vibrant works of art. Meet artists, vote in a people's choice award and see a jury award ribbons and cash prizes to winning artists in the Willis Smith Gallery at the Ringling. Light refreshments included.

Details: 6-8 p.m. Friday. 2363 Old Bradenton Road, Sarasota. Free. suncoastwatercolorsociety.com.

Fleetwood Max, a Fleetwood Mac cover band, will perform at Manatee Performing Arts Center on Saturday.
Fleetwood Max.

Fleetwood Mac (kind of)

If you can't wait for Fleetwood Mac's arrival in Tampa next February, this might be the show to tide you over. Fleetwood Max plays everything from 1977's "Rumors" to the band's latest releases (in full costume and everything!)

Details: 8-10 p.m. Saturday. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton $27-$37. 941-748-5875. manateeperformingartscenter.com.

Thai Rivera has traveled the U.S. and the world with his comedy act, including stops in Australia and Greenland.
McCurdy's Comedy Theatre.

Thai Rivera

Thai Rivera is known for his wit, political incorrectness and an ability to take audiences far, far out of their comfort zone. Rivera will visit Sarasota for a five-day stint at McCurdy's. The show is rated AB for "Adult Bawdy."

Details: Wednesday-Sunday. McCurdy's Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. $18-$21. 941-925-3869. mccurdyscomedy.com.

Bradentucky Bombers 2018 team.jpg
The Bradentucky Bombers will face off against Swan City Roller Derby from Lakeland on Saturday in Ellenton.

Bradentucky Bombers

The Bradentucky Bombers women's flat track roller derby team handily won its last face off with Lakeland's Swan City. See if it can keep the crown Saturday in Ellenton.

Details: 5 p.m. Saturday. Ellenton Ice and Sports Complex, 5309 29th St. E., Ellenton. $6-$10. bradentuckybombers.com.

Jonathan Sabin of the Deep Sky Observers with his Meade Schmidt-Cassegrain telescope. Jonathan and his local group of amateur astronomers will be holding a sidewalk event Saturday night at Celery Fields in Sarasota.
See stars

The Local Group of Deep Sky Observers was founded by amateur astronomers in Bradenton and Sarasota in 1983. The group provides the public with a chance to see the night sky through high-power telescopes once a month (excluding the summer). On Saturday night, they will set up in Celery Fields at the Sarasota Audubon Society headquarters.

Details: 8:15-10 p.m. Saturday. 999 Center Road, Sarasota. Free. 941-312-6533. lgdso.com.

