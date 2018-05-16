Your Weekend Fix: Fun things to do in and around Bradenton (May 17-20)

Kids paint Florida wildlife
Anna Maria Elementary School students have been creating watercolors of local wildlife as part of the school's environmental education program, and now they are ready to show off. More than 100 works will be on display at the Studio at Gulf and Pine starting Thursday. Photography, water color journals and paintings by local artists who inspired the children also will be on display. The artists' reception on Thursday evening will include talks from local environmental experts, a chance to draw a beach scene, a prize basket drawing and a chance to buy note cards with images from the exhibit.
Details: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday. Studio at Gulf and Pine, 10101 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria. Free. 941-778-1906. studioatgulfandpine.com.
Clap your heart out
Have you ever listened to a live album and thought, "I could clap better than that. I could woop better than that." Well, here's your chance, hot shot. Local rock and blues group Kettle of Fish will record a live album in the beer garden at Motorworks Brewing on Friday.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Friday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 9th St. W., Bradenton. Free. 941-567-6218. motorworksbrewing.com.
Be an art judge
Florida Suncoast Watercolor Society's final show of the season will feature vibrant works of art. Meet artists, vote in a people's choice award and see a jury award ribbons and cash prizes to winning artists in the Willis Smith Gallery at the Ringling. Light refreshments included.
Details: 6-8 p.m. Friday. 2363 Old Bradenton Road, Sarasota. Free. suncoastwatercolorsociety.com.
Fleetwood Mac (kind of)
If you can't wait for Fleetwood Mac's arrival in Tampa next February, this might be the show to tide you over. Fleetwood Max plays everything from 1977's "Rumors" to the band's latest releases (in full costume and everything!)
Details: 8-10 p.m. Saturday. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton $27-$37. 941-748-5875. manateeperformingartscenter.com.
Thai Rivera
Thai Rivera is known for his wit, political incorrectness and an ability to take audiences far, far out of their comfort zone. Rivera will visit Sarasota for a five-day stint at McCurdy's. The show is rated AB for "Adult Bawdy."
Details: Wednesday-Sunday. McCurdy's Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. $18-$21. 941-925-3869. mccurdyscomedy.com.
Bradentucky Bombers
The Bradentucky Bombers women's flat track roller derby team handily won its last face off with Lakeland's Swan City. See if it can keep the crown Saturday in Ellenton.
Details: 5 p.m. Saturday. Ellenton Ice and Sports Complex, 5309 29th St. E., Ellenton. $6-$10. bradentuckybombers.com.
See stars
The Local Group of Deep Sky Observers was founded by amateur astronomers in Bradenton and Sarasota in 1983. The group provides the public with a chance to see the night sky through high-power telescopes once a month (excluding the summer). On Saturday night, they will set up in Celery Fields at the Sarasota Audubon Society headquarters.
Details: 8:15-10 p.m. Saturday. 999 Center Road, Sarasota. Free. 941-312-6533. lgdso.com.
