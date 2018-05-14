Sculpture walk project for Cameron Park Zoo in Waco expands

In this May 1 photo, Creative Waco executive direct Fiona Bond, left, and Waco businessman Clifton Robinson talk to supports on the expansion of the Cameron Park Sculpture Zoo which will feature 27 animal sculptures in Waco, Texas. The expanded plan now imagines animal sculptures not only around the approaches to the Waco zoo, but extending along University Parks Drive from Cameron Park to just outside the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at University Parks and Washington Avenue. Waco Tribune Herald, via AP Rod Aydelotte