Grand Rapids unveiling rendering of famous LOVE sculpture

A rendering of the famous "LOVE" sculpture is showing some love to Grand Rapids.
The western Michigan city plans to welcome a reproduction of the Robert Indiana sculpture Wednesday morning on Louis Campau Promenade in its downtown district.
It will be unveiled by members of the Frey family representing the Frey Foundation. The Grand Rapids-based philanthropy bought the sculpture and has invested in other public art in the city.
The city joins several others across the country and globe with renderings of the sculpture. They include the original in Indianapolis and others in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Jerusalem and Lisbon, Portugal.
After the unveiling, organizers plan to hold a discussion at the Grand Rapids Art Museum about how art and public places can work together to enhance culture and community.
