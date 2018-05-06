Longtime Kentucky home damaged by tornado to see new life

This photo taken April 26, 2018, shows the East Ninth Street house and office of Home Front Real Estate in Hopkinsville, Ky., that is being restored after a tornado touched down on Feb. 24, damaging its second floor, a large portion of its roof, the chimney and most of its windows. A detached garage on the property was destroyed. Through the decades, the little white house on East Ninth Street has persevered, and not even the EF-2 tornado that pummeled the community a couple of months ago has spelled its demise. Kentucky New Era via AP Zirconia Alleyne