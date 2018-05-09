Your Weekend Fix: 11 fun things to do around Bradenton (May 11-15, 2018)

Night at the theater
"Nice Work if You Can Get It" is a play about a playboy set in the Roaring '20s, and it still manages to have a G rating. Curious? This is the last week of the play's three-week run at Manatee Performing Arts Center.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. $22-$32. 941-648-5875. manateeperformingartscenter.com.
Salute and salud
Heroes Music and Craft Beer Festival is raising money to help military veterans in need find housing. All you have to do to support the cause is buy a ticket and drink up. One ticket comes with six free beer tastings.
Details: 5-10 p.m. Saturday. 600 N. Beneva Road, Sarasota. $20. 941-448-8651. hwhvets.com.
Did you say buffet?
Pier 22 in downtown Bradenton will host a Mother's Day brunch Sunday featuring house-made baked goods, fresh seafood stations and craft-your-own omelet stations. And of course, Bloody Marys and mom-osas. Also, a Mother's Day dinner event will be offered starting at 4 p.m.
Details: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. 1200 First Ave. W., Bradenton. $14.95 for children and $34.95 for adults (drinks not included). Reservations recommended. 941-748-8087. pier22dining.com.
Jam session
Dust off the old guitar, harmonica, gitfiddle or what have you and head over to Florida Maritime Museum for a two-hour open jam session on the porch. If you don't pick, don't worry, listeners are welcome, too.
Details: 2-4 p.m. Saturday. 4415 119th St. W., Cortez. Free. 941-708-6120. floridamaritimemuseum.org.
Pops in the ballpark
There are two chances to see orchestral fireworks followed by real fireworks at Ed Smith Stadium this weekend. Broadway stars Deedee Magno Hall and Cliffton Hall will accompany the Sarasota Orchestra.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St., Sarasota. $25. 941-893-6300. orioles.com/orchestra.
The future of art
Art Center Sarasota is a great place to see the latest from new and emerging artists in the Sarasota area and all of Florida. A pop-up show this weekend will feature three galleries of visual art, photography, poetry and more. Gallery one will
showcase the work of seniors in Booker High School's Visual and Performing Arts program, gallery two will feature Youth Artists Network and gallery three will feature a juried art show from New College of Florida.
Details: Gallery Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 10-May 14. Closed Sunday. Closing reception: 5-7 p.m. Monday. Art Center Sarasota, 707 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Free. youthartistsnetwork.org.
Break a leg!
The final performances of Sarasota Contemporary Dance's 12th season will take place this weekend. See five skilled dancers challenge the limits of human motion and expression in new and popular dance numbers.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. $10-$45. 941-359-0099. sarasotacontemporarydance.org.
“SHOWTIME!” Music from the Movies
This tribute to music from the movies will span more than 80 years of silver screen history in 39 songs. Vocalists Jennifer Sheehan and Tad Czyzewski will accompany the Choral Artists of Sarasota on hits like "Thanks for the Memory," "The Way We Were" and "Moon River."
Details: 3 p.m. Sunday. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. $20-$55. 941-306-1202. artistseriesconcerts.org.
Steve Forbert at Fogartyville
Folk singer Steve Forbert is always getting compared to a certain raspy-voiced Nobel Prize winner, but he is really a great musician in his own right. Forbert's newest album is "Flying at Night," and it is a compilation of unfinished songs from throughout his career that he finally got around to completing.
Details: 8 p.m. Sunday. 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. $20-$25. 941-545-5635. wslr.org.
Last night at Joyland
Joyland Country Music Night Club is closing its doors, but there are still two more chances to hang out at the giant music and dance hall this weekend. Local band Rye Road will perform for the venue's final night, as well as past and present DJs.
Details: 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. 5520 14th St. W., Bradenton. joylandcountry.com.
It ain't just paint
Did you know that there is a Southern Watercolor Society? Well now you do. Said society is putting on a big display of watercolor work from 19 states, and it starts Tuesday at ArtCenter Manatee.
Details: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday. Exhibit runs through June 22. ArtCenter Manatee, 209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Free. 941-746-2862. artcentermanatee.org
