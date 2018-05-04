Margaritas and mint juleps: 6 places to go in and around Bradenton for Cinco de Mayo and Derby Day

Saturday is Cinco de Mayo and Kentucky Derby day.
Whether you plan on celebrating one or both, there are lots of great spots for festive libations around Bradenton and Sarasota.
State Street Eating House and Cocktails
State Street Eating House in downtown Sarasota is known to make some mean mixed drinks. In fact, it has won awards for it. Mint juleps are on the classic cocktails menu and a margarita is sure to be no problem for these hootch wizards.
Details: Saturday hours: 4:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. 1533 State St., Sarasota. statestreetsrq.com.
Wicked Cantina
A good spot for Tex-Mex, tacos, burgers and seafood, Wicked Cantina is throwing a Cinco de Mayo party at both of its locations with an extended happy hour and live mariachi bands.
Details: Happy hour from noon-6 p.m. and live music from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. 101 Seventh St. N., Bradenton Beach, and 1603 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
Mr. Tequila Mexican Restaurant
Margaritas that come in multiple styles and sizes (yes, even in a pitcher) are what you will find at Mr. Tequila. A big menu includes traditional Mexican food as well as vegetarian and kids options.
Details: Saturday hours: 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. 491 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. mrtequilarestaurant.com.
Fuzzy's Tacos
A casual, family-friendly spot for tacos, beer and margaritas. Their Cinco de Mayo celebration includes live entertainment, a taco bar and face painting starting at noon and karaoke from 9 p.m. to midnight.
Details: Saturday hours: 11 a.m.-1 a.m. 4808 14th St. W., Bradenton and 2515 University Parkway Suite 101, Sarasota.
Drift-In Liquors
This Bradenton Beach bar is always lively and good for a late-night stop and sip. It's the right pick for margaritas on a budget.
Details: Saturday hours: 7 a.m.-2:30 a.m. 120 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach. Smoker friendly.
Main Street Live
Witness possible history as local chef Marcus Anderson of Split Fire Grill attempts to beat the Guinness World Record for the biggest pile of nachos. The current record-holding amount is 4,689 pounds. The daring attempt will happen on Old Main Street during Main Street Live. A donation of any amount will get you some of the nachos and all money raised goes to the Bower Foundation and Feeding Empty Little Tummies.
Details: Nacho assembly starts at 5:30 p.m. and food will be served at 6:30 p.m. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton.
