Houston property for sale, possible ex-Clark Gable home

This Wednesday, May 2, 2018 photo shows the Montrose duplex in Houston. The historic Montrose compound built by a World War I veteran-turned-thespian and long-rumored to have once housed actor Clark Gable faces the threat of demolition following a pending sale. The Houston Chronicle reports what's likely to rise in its place is a set of luxury townhomes, an architecture staple in this once-gritty urban neighborhood west of downtown. Gable was said to have lived in the shingled house during a 1920s stint with a theater company in Houston. Houston Chronicle via AP Yi-Chin Lee