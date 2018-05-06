EXCHANGE: Students decide to make their own prom dresses

In this April 12, 2018 photo, teacher Leslie Dunkak assists student, Ronnisha Wilder as she makes her own prom dress during a sewing class at MacArthur High School in Decatur, Ill. Wilder looked for that perfect dress, searching specifically for something with an ethnic pattern, but could't find what she wanted for the event. Fortunately, Wilder is in Dunkak's class, who is always willing to assist with student projects. "I wanted something different," Wilder said. Not only did Wilder design and make her dress, classmate Brigid Duesterhaus, also a senior, did too. Sitting at the same work table in Dunkak's classroom, the girls consulted one another, laughed often and didn't act at all stressed about the daunting task. Herald & Review via AP Jim Bowling