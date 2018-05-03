Saudi Arabia opens second movie theater with region's Vox

FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, visitors wait in front of a "Black Panther" movie banner, during an invitation-only screening, at the King Abdullah Financial District Theater, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia opened its second movie theater this week with tickets expected to go on sale to the public this weekend of May 5. The Vox Cinemas movie theater in the capital, Riyadh, has four screens, including an IMAX screen and a special theater for kids. VOX Cinemas is owned by Dubai-based Majid Al Futtaim, a major regional developer of malls and movie theaters. Amr Nabil, File AP Photo