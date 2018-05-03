Cowboys' Jason Witten retiring sans Super Bowl for TV job

FILE - This is a 2016, file photo showing Jason Witten of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. A person with direct knowledge of the decision says Jason Witten is retiring after 15 seasons, choosing the offer of lead analyst for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” over becoming the longest-tenured player in the history of the Dallas Cowboys. The 10-time Pro Bowl tight end informed Cowboys owner Jerry Jones of his plan to retire Thursday, May 3, 2018, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision hasn’t been announced. File AP Photo