FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2013, file photo, Musician Ric Ocasek and wife model Paulina Porizkova attend the HBO premiere of "Girls" at the NYU Skirball Center in New York. Porizkova and rocker Ric Ocasek have separated after 28 years of marriage. Porizkova announced on Instagram on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, they have not been a couple “for the past year.”
Entertainment

Paulina Porizkova, Ric Ocasek separate after 28 years

The Associated Press

May 03, 2018 08:55 AM

NEW YORK

Paulina Porizkova and Ric Ocasek have separated after 28 years of marriage.

The model and actress announced on Instagram on Wednesday that she and the Cars rocker have not been a couple "for the past year."

They first met while filming the music video for the Cars song "Drive" in 1984 and were together last month when 74-year-old Ocasek was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

They have two children.

The 53-year-old Porizkova says their family is "a well built car." But she says that "as a bicycle, my husband and I no longer pedal in unison."

