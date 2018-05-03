Paulina Porizkova, Ric Ocasek separate after 28 years

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2013, file photo, Musician Ric Ocasek and wife model Paulina Porizkova attend the HBO premiere of "Girls" at the NYU Skirball Center in New York. Porizkova and rocker Ric Ocasek have separated after 28 years of marriage. Porizkova announced on Instagram on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, they have not been a couple “for the past year.” AP, File Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision