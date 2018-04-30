Nicole Kidman becomes Keith Urban's muse on new album

FILE - In this April 24, 2018 file photo, Keith Urban, left, and Nicole Kidman attend the Time 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world in New York. On Urban’s new record, “Graffiti U,” Kidman added backing vocals to his single, “Female,” a song that was inspired by the #MeToo movement, and Urban says she was the inspiration for at least two other songs on the album that came out April 27. Photo by Evan Agostini