Influential Burning Man festival co-founder dead at 70

FILE - In this March 30, 1998, file photo, Larry Harvey, left, and Marian Goodell, two of the founders of the Burning Man festival walk near Baker Beach in San Francisco with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background. Harvey, the co-founder of the "Burning Man" festival has died. He was 70. Burning Man Project CEO Marian Goodell says Harvey died Saturday, April 28, 2018, morning at a hospital in San Francisco. The cause was not immediately known but he had suffered a stroke on April 4. Harvey created Burning Man on a San Francisco beach in 1986, later moving the annual event to Nevada's Black Rock Desert. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo