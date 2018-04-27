Bobby Brown struggles with daughter's death in biopic taping

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 1998 file photo, singers Bobby Brown, from left, and Whitney Houston appear with music producer Clive Davis at a pre-Grammy party in New York. Brown’s daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown is one of the toughest moments his biopic explores in “The Bobby Brown Story,” airing on BET in September. The miniseries details the rise of Brown who was considered one of R&B’s “bad boys” after his highly-publicized drug use and tumultuous marriage with Houston. Stuart Ramson, File AP Photo