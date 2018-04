SHARE COPY LINK A clip from "A Quiet Place," a new horror film starring John Krasinski of "The Office." Krasinski also directed and co-wrote the film. Now playing in theaters. Courtesy of Paramount Pictures.

A clip from "A Quiet Place," a new horror film starring John Krasinski of "The Office." Krasinski also directed and co-wrote the film. Now playing in theaters. Courtesy of Paramount Pictures.