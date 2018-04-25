Entertainment

US filmmaker Martin Scorsese wins Spain's Asturias art prize

The Associated Press

April 25, 2018 06:09 AM

MADRID

American filmmaker Martin Scorsese has been awarded Spain's Princess of Astorias award for the arts, with the jury describing him as an uncontested major figure of contemporary cinema.

New York-born of Italian descent, Scorsese has produced and directed dozens of fiction and documentary films, including "Taxi Driver", "Cape Fear", "Casino" and "The Wolf of Wall Street."

The 75-year-old has also worked on popular TV series and performed as an actor.

The jury says describes his work as "transcendent," uniting "mastery, innovation and classicism."

The 50,000-euro ($61,000) award announced Wednesday is the first of eight prizes —also including social sciences, sports and scientific research— handed out annually by a foundation named for Crown Princess Leonor. The awards are presented each fall.

  Comments  