Five things to know about Saturday's DeSoto Grand Parade in Bradenton

The DeSoto Grand Parade is Saturday in Bradenton.
By the numbers:
▪ More than 200,000 people are expected to attend.
▪ The parade covers a 2.4-mile stretch in about 3 hours.
▪ More than 150 illuminated parade entries will make their way down the streets.
▪ There is one Grand Marshal; this year it will be Dr. Sandy Elton, a retired Manatee County family practice physician of 40 years who was awarded the Florida Medical Society Distinguished Service Award in 2001.
A few things to know before you go:
1. Know the route
The DeSoto Grand Parade starts at Manatee High School and heads west, turns north for a couple blocks on 39th Street and then turns down Manatee Avenue East, ending in downtown Bradenton. Start time is 6:30 p.m.; the parade will last for around three hours. Arrive early for the best view.
2. Get your chair in position
Lawn chairs are beginning to pop up along the edge of the parade route. There is a general code of honor in Bradenton which holds that chairs put out ahead of time shall not be tampered with.
On the other hand, some locals playfully refer to the day before the parade as "free chair Friday."
3. Plan your approach
Walking to the parade is the best option to avoid a traffic headache.
Manatee Avenue will be closed to traffic from U.S. 41 west to 44th Street West starting at 5 p.m. Saturday. It should reopen around midnight.
Vehicle traffic will be allowed to cross into the Point Pleasant/downtown area by crossing at 3rd Avenue West.
The southbound side of Green Bridge will close from 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday. The northbound side will remain open throughout the parade. Traffic will be allowed to turn north onto Ninth Street West and over the Green Bridge.
If you need to get to this area, cross Manatee Avenue at Seventh Street West, travel north to Third Avenue West, then west to the intersection of Ninth Street West.
Parking Options:
4. Dress comfortably
It looks to be a relatively cool April evening on Saturday with a low of 63. The sun will set at 8:02 p.m. Those who chill easily might want to bring a light layer. As of now there is no chance of rain. That is, unless we're talking about beads, which brings us to the next point...
5. Beads please!
The DeSoto Grand Paraders go through a lot of beads. If you have no need for your beads after the big day, DeSoto Historical Society buys some of them back. Some local schools that participate in the DeSoto parades also accept bead donations throughout the year.
Details: 6:30 p.m. April 28, starting at Manatee High School, 902 33rd St. Court W., Bradenton. Free. 941-747-1998, desotohq.com.
Comments