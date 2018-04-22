This image released by Paramount Pictures shows John Krasinski, left, and Noah Jupe in a scene from "A Quiet Place."
This image released by Paramount Pictures shows John Krasinski, left, and Noah Jupe in a scene from "A Quiet Place." Paramount Pictures via AP Jonny Cournoyer
This image released by Paramount Pictures shows John Krasinski, left, and Noah Jupe in a scene from "A Quiet Place." Paramount Pictures via AP Jonny Cournoyer

Entertainment

'A Quiet Place,' 'Rampage' lead newcomers at box office

By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

April 22, 2018 12:06 PM

LOS ANGELES

"A Quiet Place" and "Rampage" are fighting it out again for the top spot at the domestic box office this weekend and easily beating newcomers like Amy Schumer's "I Feel Pretty" and "Super Troopers 2."

According to studio estimates Sunday, John Krasinski's thriller, "A Quiet Place," has sneaked back into first place in its third weekend in theaters with $22 million, while the Dwayne Johnson movie "Rampage" landed in second with $21 million.

The strong hold for both films left "I Feel Pretty" with a third place debut for STX with an estimated $16.2 million. The sequel to the cult comedy "Super Troopers" meanwhile cruised into fourth place with $14.7 million.

The Blumhouse horror "Truth or Dare" took fifth place with $7.9 million.

  Comments  