Vive la France: Trump hosts glitzy White House state dinner

The U.S., and French flags are displayed on the Eisenhower Executive Office Building as seen through the portico of the West Wing of the White House, Friday, April 20, 2018, in Washington. President Donald Trump plans to celebrate nearly 250 years of U.S.-French relations by hosting President Emmanuel Macron at a glitzy White House state dinner on Tuesday. It’s the first state visit and the first big soiree of the Trump era in Washington. Alex Brandon AP Photo