High holiday: Pot fans join 420 smoke-out in San Francisco

Kenny Boynton smokes a joint San Francisco, Calif., on Friday, April 20, 2018. Thousands of marijuana enthusiasts flocked to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park for the annual April 20 celebration of cannabis that culminated with the crowd sparking up precisely at 4:20 p.m. The gathering was the first since California enacted broad legalization of marijuana Jan. 1. The festival is a celebration of the number 420, stoner’s code for smoking marijuana. A small, informal gathering that began several years ago has blossomed into a full-blown festival of corporate sponsors and commercial booths selling smoking devices, t-shirts and food. Josh Edelson AP Photo