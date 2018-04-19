Could Pittsburgh provide the blueprint for Bradenton's local arts community?

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has a booming downtown district, but 10 years ago that was not the case.
According to Katie Conaway of VISITPittsburgh, arts made the difference.
"Arts were and still are central to Pittsburgh's transformation," said Conaway during a talk on Thursday night at Manatee Performing Arts Center.
The Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau invited Conaway to speak to a gathering of local artists, community leaders and business people about how arts could make the same difference in the Bradenton area. Among the crowd were representatives of ArtCenter Manatee, Village of the Arts and Realize Bradenton and Manatee Performing Arts Center as well as public school art teachers and students.
It was also a chance for everyone to meet Judith Tilton, who is filling the newly created role of director of cultural affairs for BACVB. Tilton came on the job in January and has big dreams for the area's arts community.
"I want to reinforce the message that arts mean business," said Tilton.
Just how much business?
Conaway talked about how the artistic community of Pittsburgh laid the groundwork for the city to attract filmmakers, tech companies and lots and lots of tourists. The results include a 52 percent uptick in Pittsburgh visitors and a multi-billion dollar impact on the economy.
Conaway stressed that the key is partnerships and coordination among community members.
"You want to grow your pie and not just your piece of it," Conaway said.
With plans underway to expand Bradenton Riverwalk eastward, the future of the downtown district is on the mind of many locals.
Tilton has spent most of her time over the last few months out shaking hands and finding out what people want to see in the community. The next step was to get everyone together.
Tilton said she hopes the event is the beginning of conversation between the business community and the arts community.
BACVB is funded by the collection of a tourist development tax paid by lodging guests for stays less than six months within Manatee County. Find out more at bradentongulfislands.com.
