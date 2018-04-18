Dickey Betts of the Allman Brothers is coming out of retirement, and his first show is in Sarasota

Above: Dickey Betts performs instrumental song "Jessica" with The Allman Brothers Band. The band won a Grammy Award for Best Rock Instrumental Performance for a live recording of the song in 1996.
Dickey Betts stopped playing out four years ago, but the stage is calling him back.
The legendary guitarist of the Allman Brothers Band announced his intention to tour again in December, and now the dates are in.
First stop: Sarasota.
Catch Betts and a line-up of new and old players, including his son Duane Betts on guitar and Brandon native Damon Fowler on guitar and vocals.
Betts is dubbing the concert a "live rehearsal show." The setlist will include some favorite Gregg Allman tunes.
Details: 8 p.m. May 15 at the White Buffalo Saloon, 5377 McIntosh Rd. Sarasota. Tickets are $60 in advance or $75 at the door. 941-927-6655. thewbsaloon.com.
Other dates can be found here.
