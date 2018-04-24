DeSoto Grand Parade is Saturday in Bradenton. Here's how all those floats come to life.

SHARE COPY LINK A virtual tour of Festive Floats, a company that provides floats for parades throughout Florida and south Georgia. The company has over 40 customizable float designs that have appeared in countless parades throughout Florida. Ryan Ballogg Music by www.bensound.com.

A virtual tour of Festive Floats, a company that provides floats for parades throughout Florida and south Georgia. The company has over 40 customizable float designs that have appeared in countless parades throughout Florida. Ryan Ballogg Music by www.bensound.com.