May concert guide: Kendrick Lamar, Justin Timberlake, Brian Wilson and more

A smorgasbord of musical talent from across the genre spectrum is headed to the Bradenton and Tampa Bay areas in May.
Here are some highlights and details on where to get tickets.
Tony Danza
Tony Danza will perform his favorites from the "Great American Songbook," plus Broadway hits and some ukelele strummin' at the Sarasota Opera House.
Details: 7:30 p.m. May 4. $39-$125. 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300. tickets.sarasotaopera.org.
George Clinton
The funk: It may not be a superfood, but it has many amazing qualities once it gets into your system. Clearwater will be blessed by the funk on Cinco de Mayo when George Clinton and The Parliament Funkadelics take the stage for an open-air concert at Coachman Park.
Details: 3 p.m. May 5. $20-$75. 301 Drew St., Clearwater. 727-562-4700. myclearwaterevents.com.
Nathaniel Rateliffe and The Night Sweats
Americana singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliffe has a powerful voice that has gotten him on the stage alongside the likes of Bon Iver, The Fray and Mason Jennings. The intimate, standing-room only space at Jannus Live is the perfect place to get up close and personal. The show is sold out, but tickets are floating on the secondary market.
Details: 8 p.m. May 5. 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-565-0550. jannuslive.com.
Old Crow Medicine Show
This fiery string band will make you feel like you're back on the farm again, even if you've never been on a farm at all. Song titles such as "Humdinger," "Down Home Girl" and "Brushy Mountain Conjugal Trailer" should give you a hint as to what you're getting into. It will be a hoot of a show at Jannus Live.
Details: 7 p.m. May 6. $37.50. 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-565-0550. jannuslive.com.
James Taylor
James Taylor is one of the best-selling artists of all time for a reason. Taylor hones his voice and guitar craft just so to hit that ooey-gooey, sentimental spot in song after song. Sadly, Bonnie Rait will not be joining him at Tampa's Amalie Arena on this tour as originally planned because of an impending surgery.
Details: 7:30 p.m. May 12. $66-$100. Amalie Arena. 401 Channelside Dr., Tampa. 813-301-6500. amaliearena.com.
Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers
Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers are two bands from the 1970s that have managed to stay together and create solid, energetic performances that don't feel stale, proving that age really is just a state of mind. Check them out at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre.
Details: 7:30 p.m. May 14. $18-$200. 4802 U.S. Highway 301 N., Tampa. 800-854-2196. amphitheatretampa.com.
Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake is touring his new release "Man of the Woods" this spring. The album takes a new, more eclectic musical direction for Timberlake and is sure to inspire some flashy theatrics onstage at Amalie Arena.
Details: 7:30 p.m. May 15. Amalie Arena. 401 Channelside Dr., Tampa. 813-301-6500. amaliearena.com.
Dickey Betts
Catch former Allman Brothers Band guitarist Dickey Betts and a lineup of new and old players, including his son Duane Betts on guitar and Brandon native Damon Fowler on guitar and vocals at Sarasota's White Buffalo Saloon. The show is a warm up for a tour marking Betts' return from retirement.
Details: 8 p.m. May 15. $60-$75. White Buffalo Saloon, 5377 McIntosh Road, Sarasota. 941-927-6655. thewbsaloon.com.
Brian Wilson
Brian Wilson will make a stop in Clearwater for a 50th annivesary celebration of "Pet Sounds." Wilson and special guests Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin will be backed by the Pet Sounds Orchestra. Wouldn't it be nice? It will be nice.
Details: 8 p.m. May 18. $58.75-$150. Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Buckethead
This intriguing musician literally wears a bucket over his head and still manages to play some mean guitar. His 305 studio albums are experimental and genre-surfing. This show at The Orpheum in Ybor City is perfect for the concertgoer in search of something ... different.
Details: 8 p.m. May 19. $22.50. 1915 East Seventh Ave., Tampa. 813-248-9500. theorpheum.com.
Kendrick Lamar
Now a Pulitzer Prize- and Grammy-winning artist, Kendrick Lamar will weave his tapestry of word and rhythm in Tampa, headlining a show of new and old talent in the hip-hop realm.
Details: 7:30 p.m. May 22. $20-$125. 4802 US Highway 301 N., Tampa. 800-854-2196. amphitheatretampa.com.
