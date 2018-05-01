Your Weekend Fix: 8 fun things to do around Bradenton (May 4-May 6, 2018)

May Artwalk
Village of the Arts Artwalk is always a good cure for weekend boredom. Check out the handiwork of local crafters, pick up some new records, shop antiques, get a massage or grab a bite to eat. There really is something for everyone.
Details: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Free. 1113 12th St. W., Bradenton. villageofthearts.com.
Nachos grande
Witness possible history as local chef Marcus Anderson of Split Fire Grill attempts to beat the Guinness World Record for the biggest pile of nachos. The current record-holding amount is 4,689 pounds. The daring attempt will happen on Old Main Street during Main Street Live. A donation of any amount will get you some of the nachos and all money raised goes to the Bower Foundation and Feeding Empty Little Tummies.
Details: Nacho assembly starts at 5:30 p.m. and food will be served at 6:30 p.m. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton.
Main Street goes live one more time
The final Main Street Live of the season is Saturday, and the theme is Cinco de Mayo. Food vendors and merchants will line Old Main Street. Sarasota surf rock/reggae outfit Summer Survivors will provide music into the night.
Details: 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday. Free. Old Main Street, 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. 941-896-8860.
Say "hi" to the Highwaymen
The Florida Highwaymen are a small group of African-American landscape artists who began painting in the late 1950s, selling their art out of the trunks of their cars or on the side of the road. Their eye-popping scenes are now famous. Seven of the original 26 Highwaymen will visit Palmetto for a free art show and sale, including two painting demonstrations. Word of Mouth BBQ will be on site throwing down some smokey sustenance.
Details: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Free. Palmetto Historical Park and Manatee County Agricultural Museum, 1015 Sixth St. W., Palmetto. 941-721-2034.
Count critters for science
Registered volunteers can take part in documenting Florida's ocean critters at the 4th annual Sarasota County Seagrass Survey. No experience is required. Participants will have the chance to catch, count and release fish, crabs, shrimp, and maybe even some sea urchins and seahorses. A nature festival on land featuring educational exhibits, hands-on activities, music and food will follow. Register to take part in the survey here.
Details: Seagrass Survey: 8 a.m. -1 p.m. Saturday. Registration required. Seagrass Survey Festival: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Free. 1717 Ken Thompson Parkway, Sarasota. 941-861-0635.
They'll be jelly of your jam
Learn how to preserve fresh blueberries during a guided class hosted by Florida Maritime Museum. If nothing else, the stuff might come in handy during hurricane season when you need something to dress up those stale saltines from the back of the cupboard. Canned, sealed, devoured: preserves!
Details: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday. $35. Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th St. W., Cortez. Register at floridamaritimemuseum.org. 941-708-6120.
Night at the museum
It's kid's night at the South Florida Museum, and the theme is "Fight, Flight and Family in the Wild World!” The event includes a screening of Disney's live-action version of "The Jungle Book."
Details: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. South Florida Museum, 201 10th St. W., Bradenton. $7-$9. southfloridamuseum.org. 941-746-4131.
Jazz (on a boat)
Get a little taste of a cruise without the seasickness and drunken deck-mates this weekend with a mini-cruise aboard the Marina Jack II. Bill Buchman's jazz sextet, Art of Jazz, will perform a two-hour set on the water. Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase. Presented by the Jazz Club of Sarasota.
Details: Boarding 2:30 p.m. Music 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. $35. 2 Marina Plaza, Sarasota. 941-366-1552.
